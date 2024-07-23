Double platinum artist. Cooking show host. And now, Olympic torchbearer.

Snoop Dogg, the celebrity-rapper and Long Beach native will join a troupe of artists and delegates as representatives for the United States at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

There, he will be tasked with carrying the Olympic torch through the northern Parisian streets of Saint-Denis, the second-to-last passing before the flame’s 68-day, 7,500-mile journey from Olympia, Greece ends at the Trocadéro, which fronts the Eiffel Tower.

Passing @SnoopDogg the torch. 🔥



You don't want to miss the #ParisOlympics opening ceremony July 26 at 7:30P ET on NBC & @Peacock. pic.twitter.com/hmrob45iD6 — NBC Olympics & Paralympics (@NBCOlympics) July 23, 2024

The 52-year-old confirmed the news on his Instagram account Tuesday, captioning a photo of himself in Paris: “U ready? Paris 2024 Olympics ya digg.”

In response to the announcement, Saint-Denis mayor Mathieu Hanotin wrote on the social media platform X: “Saint Denis: last step before the Eiffel Tower. An international cast @SnoopDogg for the last stretch of the Olympic Flame.”

Following the opening ceremony, Snoop Dogg will stay on as a special correspondent for NBC’s primetime coverage.

The games’ ceremonial U.S. delegation will also feature Rep. Robert Garcia, who represents Long Beach.

Garcia will attend at the tail-end of the games, as part of the second Presidential delegation led by Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff. In a phone call Tuesday, Garcia told the Long Beach Post the visit will be an opportunity to meet organizers and take notes ahead of the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles.

“I’m honored to join the delegation,” Garcia said. “It’s an honor to represent the president and country in Paris, especially knowing we’re going to have the Olympics coming to Long Beach is critical.”

While the only member of the House of Representatives, Garcia will be joined by other California lawmakers, including Senators Laphonza Butler and Alex Padilla as well as Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass.

This comes as Los Angeles County prepares to host its own Olympic games in 2028. The city of Long Beach expects to host at least eight events, from sailing to water polo. A big fan of the Olympics, Garcia said he looks forward to the competitions but said it will be important to “learn, ask questions, meet with government officials and get a real idea of what’s necessary for a successful Olympics here in the U.S. and what we can do to support the efforts here locally.”

The Paris Olympics’ opening ceremony starts at 10:30 a.m. PDT Friday and will be shown live on NBC and Peacock. The Games will end Aug. 11.