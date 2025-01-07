Higher than usual wind gusts are expected to whip through Long Beach starting this afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.

By around 2 p.m. today, wind gusts throughout Long Beach are expected to reach 25 to 35 mph, said NWS Meteorologist Rich Thompson. Sustained winds are expected to be between 10-20 mph this afternoon.

Gust could peak overnight at over 40 mph. City officials are urging residents to be prepared by removing any dead trees or branches from their property and securing items like trash cans and lawn furniture. (You can report downed trees here or by calling 562-570-2700. For downed power lines, call 911.)

Long Beach and most other areas on the coast will escape the worst of the wind storm, which could reach up to 80 mph and even 100 mph in some areas like the mountains and foothills, according got the NWS.

Courtesy the NWS.

The NWS issued a High Wind Warning that will be in effect from 4 p.m. today through 6 p.m. Wednesday for Los Angeles County beach cities including Long Beach.

The warning cautions that winds could blow down trees or power lines and make travel difficult for high-profile vehicles like semi trucks and RVs.

Wind conditions are expected to be strongest this afternoon through Wednesday morning, then lighten throughout the day Wednesday, Thompson said.

Unfortunately, the winds will do little to improve the poor air quality that has plagued the area recently.

The South Coast Air Quality Management District has issued an Air Quality Alert that will be in place from 10 a.m. today through 6 p.m. Wednesday.

Particles from pollution and windblown dust could get deep into the lungs and cause serious health problems such as asthma attacks, heart and lung disease symptoms and increased risk of lung infections, according to the NWS.

Any large-scale wildfires that break out in Los Angeles County would also likely worsen air quality conditions, Thompson said.

Everyone can be affected, but sensitive groups include older adults, people who are pregnant, children, people with heart or lung disease and people who spend a lot of time outdoors, according to the NWS.

A storm warning is also in effect through 6 p.m. today for an area off the Long Beach coast including Catalina Island.

Gusts near Catalina Island are expected to reach about 57 mph, creating rough sea conditions, Thompson said.

High temperatures throughout Long Beach are expected to remain in the low 70s through Thursday, then cool slightly heading into the weekend, Thompson said.