After starting the year dry, Long Beach will get some rain this weekend starting Friday night from a storm passing through the state, according to the National Weather Service.

In Long Beach, the storm will be moderate, bringing one to two inches of rain, but there’s about a 10% chance of it being a “strong storm,” according to Robbie Munroe, a meteorologist with the NWS in Los Angeles.

As the storm progresses from Saturday to Monday, there’s potential for more moderate to heavy rainfall, said Munroe.

The Long Beach Fire Department said they will be offering sandbags in case of flooding.

There will be a chance of light rain starting Friday night with a low of around 54 degrees. Rain will likely persist throughout the weekend with lows in the mid-50s and highs and the mid-60s.

It’s a bit too early to know exactly what the storm will look like in Long Beach, but it’s recommended to keep an eye on weather systems and forecasts, said Munroe. The NWS will have a better grasp of details in the coming days, Munroe added.

Up until Friday this week, the city will experience mostly or partly cloudy weather with lows in the low-50s and highs in the mid-60s, along with some patchy fog.