Police say a motorcyclist is in critical condition after running a red light and crashing into an SUV near El Dorado Park Sunday afternoon.

The crash happened at about 1:30 p.m. at Studebaker Road and Spring Street, according to the Long Beach Police Department.

Police said a motorcyclist headed south on Studebaker ran a red light and hit a Volkswagen Taos that was turning left from northbound Studebaker onto westbound Spring Street.

“Speed is being investigated as a factor in this investigation,” LBPD spokesperson Eric Stachura said.

Paramedics took the motorcyclist to a local hospital, Stachura said.

He asked anyone with more information about the crash, to contact Detective Efrain Pineda at 562-570-7355. Anonymous tips can be submitted through L.A. Crime Stoppers.