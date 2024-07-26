County Supervisor Janice Hahn is awaiting a response from Caltrans today after sending the state agency a letter expressing her concerns about the traffic problems that will be caused by a major construction project on the Vincent Thomas Bridge.

Caltrans is in the process of finalizing the environmental planning phase of its Vincent Thomas Bridge Deck Replacement Project. The project aims to replace the entire bridge deck and its seismic sensors, and upgrade bridge railings, fences and median barrier.

Caltrans is considering four construction options with varying timelines. The longest could take years with intermittent or partial closures. The “single-stage construction” is a top contender because it could be done in as little as 16 months with detours and 24/7 work.

Support watchdog journalism Who has eyes on City Hall? We do. The Long Beach Post is now a 501(c)(3) nonprofit. Donate now to support independent accountability journalism that cuts through the political spin.

Since April, the agency has held meetings for members of the public to comment on the project’s draft environmental impact report and environmental assessment, which ended early last week. Caltrans anticipates the release of this document in the fall, which will outline a selected alternative for construction and identify detour routes. A motorist information plan will be developed soon after as well.

Construction for the project is expected to begin in the fall of 2025, impacting the neighborhoods of San Pedro and Wilmington, as well as Long Beach.

While the project still has some ways to go, Supervisor Hahn — who represents the Harbor Area and Long Beach — is urging Caltrans to work with cities up and down the 110 and 710 freeways to develop clear communication and a plan that re-routes commuters and goods movement well in advance of the bridge project.

In her letter sent Wednesday, Hahn said she wants to minimize disruptions in the port communities that already “bear the brunt of poor air quality and damaged roads because of their proximity to these goods movement centers.”

“The project will have huge impacts for tens of thousands of commuters who use this bridge everyday, and it will severely disrupt goods movement around the ports for years,” Hahn said in her letter. “No matter which construction timeline Caltrans adopts, the communities impacted by this project need to be fully engaged and have their concerns addressed thoroughly before any road closures begin.”

Eric Menjivar, media relations manager for Caltrans District 7, which oversees the highways and freeways in the Southland, confirmed the agency received Hahn’s letter and will respond.

“Caltrans understands the impacts the Vincent Thomas Bridge Deck Replacement Project will have on residents, businesses, motorists and the ports, which is why the department will remain eager to engage our partners in the environmental process and prior to construction. Caltrans is committed to keeping the stakeholders of San Pedro, Wilmington, Long Beach, the South Bay and Harbor/Gateway communities informed of progress on the project and the anticipated impacts before construction begins,” Menjivar said in an email to City News Service.

Menjivar noted that Caltrans does plan to hold public meetings in the future with the community to inform them about the project.

The Vincent Thomas Bridge is in need of deck replacement because it was built in 1963 and has been in service for 60 years. The agency says the bridge is “structurally sound” but the bridge deck is “rapidly deteriorating,” caused by heavy traffic loading, as well as environmental deterioration due to age and being close to the sea.