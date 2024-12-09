Thousands of Santa hats bedecked with silly string paraded along Second Street this weekend, and so many people came to the tree lighting Downtown they had to turn folks away.

Is this the first year we feel solidly past the pandemic?

There’s lots of activity still to come; you’ll find marching band merriment along Daisy Lane for the 70th time this Saturday, and Santa will drift through the Naples canals the Saturday after, on Dec. 21, for the Naples Island Annual Boat Parade.

Between the celebration, nonprofits and do-gooders are doing their best to make sure everyone is fed and has a gift under the tree.

Here’s how you can help, too:

For the Child

The Long Beach nonprofit is collecting toys for its Santa’s Workshop to make the holidays bright for over 400 abused and neglected children who receive their services. You can make a tax-deductible donation to the drive, or buy a new unwrapped toy and drop it off by Dec. 16 (4565 California Ave.). See the list of needed gifts at Amazon or Walmart. The nonprofit will distribute the gifts on Dec. 21.

Miller Children’s Hospital

Being in the hospital on Christmas is no fun, but Miller Children’s and Women’s Hospital tries to make it as merry as possible with a visit from Santa. You can help by buying new, unwrapped gifts from a wish list or making a donation.

Long Beach Rescue Mission

The mission serves homeless adults and families year-round, with many ways to get involved. This season you can drop off a toy no later than Dec. 13 at the Samaritan House, 1335 Pacific Ave. See more information here. There are also many ways to get involved in helping homeless families.

LBCC students with kids

Help student parents at Long Beach City College give their kids a great Christmas by dropping off a new, unwrapped toy or a monetary donation through Dec. 13. The college’s third annual toy drive is being coordinated by CalWorks, the CARE program and its Basic Needs pantry. See this flyer for drop-off locations at the Pacific Coast Highway and Liberal Arts campuses.

Toy Patrol & Spark of Love

The local police and fire departments each hold massive toy drives for local kids:

For Spark of Love, organized by Friends of Long Beach Firefighters, gifts and donations can be dropped off at any firehouse in the city, or make a donation to the effort here.