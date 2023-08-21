As the city’s homeless shelters quickly fill up with people looking to get out of the rain during Tropical Storm Hilary, Long Beach officials say they are now weighing their options for where to house more people.

City workers have been conducting “extensive outreach” along the riverbeds “to engage and educate people about safety concerns and help connect people seeking shelter to safer places to sleep.”

As of Sunday, 104 out of 110 beds added to the Multi-Service Center and Long Beach Rescue Mission in anticipation of the severe weather this weekend had been filled. Ten people, meanwhile, have been housed at motels using vouchers, officials said.

“We are looking at whether there’s somewhere else we can add capacity,” Health Department spokesperson Jennifer Rice Epstein said.

The search is ongoing even as a shelter at Silverado Park, where 75 beds were set up to house Catalina Island residents, ultimately went unused.

But the lack of uptake on the Silverado Park shelter from people evacuating the island wasn’t for a lack of effort from the city, according to Epstein.

“Every time a boat came in, they were aware of what we offered,” she said. “We didn’t have anyone come out and make use of the effort.”

This prompted the city to demobilize the shelter Sunday afternoon, where it will remain on standby as part of the city’s emergency shelter plan, should there be any major event, such as an earthquake, fire or power outage “that needs humanitarian relief,” Epstein said.

Use of the Silverado Park site to house people experiencing homelessness during Tropical Storm Hilary, though, does not comply with the city’s emergency shelter plan, according to Epstein.

Still, Epstein said, there is a chance the city will announce additional resources to address the need for shelter during the storm.

The city’s 2023 homeless count found there to be 3,447 people unhoused people in the city.

Epstein suggests anyone looking for shelter still call the Multi-Service Center or the Long Beach Rescue Mission, “and we’ll see what we can do.”