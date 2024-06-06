Long Beach officials approved a $378 million budget Thursday to fund gas, water and sewer services in the city, with rates going up by about $9 a month for the average household.

The Board of Utilities Commissioners approved the increases for fiscal year 2024-2025, which begins Oct. 1. The increases include:

Water rates will rise 11%, amounting to added costs of $6.25 for the average household.

Sewer rates will rise 8%, amounting to an average 91-cent increase.

The average household will pay another $2.16 per month for gas, which is comparable with the rates charged by Southern California Gas Company. This may be offset, however, by lower natural gas prices compared to last year, officials said.

The majority of the department’s budget goes toward water and gas purchases to support households and businesses. City officials said they are also investing in maintenance and infrastructure improvements related to climate change and improving customer service.

Residents will have one more chance to weigh in on the rate increases at a required hearing to consider protests of the rate increase, which be Aug. 19. For information, visit LBUtilities.org/budget.