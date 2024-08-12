CalMatters is a nonprofit, nonpartisan newsroom committed to explaining California policy and politics.

Gov. Gavin Newsom’s message on homelessness in recent weeks has been clear: The state will no longer tolerate encampments, and cities shouldn’t either.

Californians who live on the streets, as well as the outreach workers who support them, say they’re already feeling the difference. Places where someone used to be able to pitch a tent and sleep in peace have suddenly become inhospitable. Police seem to be clearing camps more often and more aggressively, and are less likely to give advance notice before they come in with bulldozers and trash compactors, according to anecdotal reports in some cities. Even in cities where officials said publicly nothing would change, unhoused people and activists say it’s become harder to be homeless.

But the shift, sparked by a Supreme Court ruling and then further fueled by an executive order, hasn’t caused a significant increase in shelter beds or affordable housing.

That’s led people on the streets to ask: Where are we supposed to go?

“We gotta be somewhere,” said Tré Watson, who lives in a tent in Santa Cruz, and says unhoused people are running out of places to go. “We can’t hover. We come here, they run us away. We go to any park and they run us away. We go to the Pogonip (nature preserve), and they bring bulldozers.”

Tré Watson outside the Housing Matters shelter in Santa Cruz on Aug. 7, 2024. Photo by Manuel Orbegozo for CalMatters.

Homeless Californians and activists from San Diego to Sacramento told CalMatters that enforcement has become more frequent and more aggressive. Some city leaders have made their intentions to ramp up enforcement explicitly clear. The Fresno City Council recently passed an ordinance, which, if it gets final approval later this month, will make it illegal to camp on public property at all times. San Francisco Mayor London Breed said the city will launch a “very aggressive” crackdown, according to the San Francisco Chronicle.

Others have said they won’t make changes to their encampment strategies. The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors last month reaffirmed that the county won’t use its jails to hold homeless people arrested for camping, the Los Angeles Times reported. Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass also has been critical of criminalizing public camping. Long Beach officials have said they plan to prioritize “compassion” and focus on the root causes of homelessness.

Newsom pushes for a crackdown on homeless encampments

Homelessness has been a defining obstacle of Newsom’s career ever since he was mayor of San Francisco in the early 2000s. And it’s only become more pressing — California’s estimated homeless population has swelled to more than 181,000, at the same time Newsom is widely rumored to have presidential ambitions.

Earlier this summer, the conservative majority on the U.S. Supreme Court handed cities a new cudgel to crack down on the encampments that proliferate across California’s parks, sidewalks and open spaces. Per the Grants Pass v. Johnson ruling, law enforcement can now cite or arrest people for sleeping on public property — even if there are no shelter beds available to them. That’s a major change from prior legal precedent, which said it was unconstitutional to punish someone for sleeping outside if they had nowhere else to go.

Roberta Titus, 67, sits outside a juice shop on Front Street in Santa Cruz on Aug. 7, 2024. Photo by Manuel Orbegozo for CalMatters.

A month later, Newsom responded with an executive order directing state agencies to ramp up enforcement against encampments, and encouraging cities to do the same. The order didn’t technically require cities to act, but last week, Newsom made it clear there will be consequences for cities that don’t.

If he doesn’t see results in the next few months, and if he doesn’t feel local leaders are acting with a “sense of urgency,” he’ll start redirecting their funding, Newsom said during a news conference outside a homeless encampment in Los Angeles.

“We’re done with the excuses,” he said. “And the last big excuse was, ‘Well, the courts are saying we can’t do anything.’ Well, that’s no longer the case. So we had a simple executive order: Do your job. There’s no more excuses.”

The state agencies that will be most immediately affected by Newsom’s order — Caltrans, California State Parks and the California Department of Fish and Wildlife — did not answer questions requesting details about how the executive order will change how they clear encampments on their property, nor did they provide data on their prior abatement efforts. State Parks referred questions to the governor’s office, which did not respond.

What it’s like for homeless Californians

In Santa Cruz, enforcement has become particularly “brutal” in recent weeks, said Keith McHenry, an activist who hands out food and other supplies to homeless communities through his organization Food Not Bombs. Though, as in many cities, it’s hard to tell how much of the change is a direct result of the Supreme Court decision and executive order. The tide already was shifting toward enforcement before the justices ruled.

In April, Santa Cruz pushed between 30 and 40 people out of a major encampment in a community park, according to the city. Many of the people displaced from the park then set up tents on Coral Street, outside the local homeless shelter, McHenry said. The city cleared that camp in June. After those sweeps, some people relocated to the Pogonip nature preserve at the edge of the city. Late last month, the city swept the nature preserve.

The city says just five people were removed from the Pogonip in that sweep, but McHenry suspects it was more.

The city says its strategy for dealing with homeless camps hasn’t changed.

“The City’s current practices have proven effective and are already consistent with Governor Newsom’s suggested encampment-related policies for local governments contained in his recent executive order,” city spokesperson Erika Smart said in an email.

On a recent Wednesday morning, a man who goes by the nickname Spraq was packing his belongings onto a bike trailer, preparing for the sweep he thought might come later that day on Coral Street. Spraq, who ended up on the streets after the truck he was living in got repossessed about 10 years ago, was camping in the park until police kicked everyone out. He and his ex-girlfriend moved to a nearby street, and two days later, police found them, threw away his ex’s clothes and other possessions, and forced them to move on, Spraq said. So they moved into a parking spot on the street outside Costco – a place where they’d camped without issue many times before, he said. Again, police found them, said they couldn’t be there, and threw away their belongings, Spraq said.

“They kept doing that until we had nothing,” he said.

Combined, McHenry says the recent sweeps mark the biggest push to dismantle encampments that he’s seen in Santa Cruz in years. Before, he said, people would relocate after a sweep and the city generally would leave them alone for a while. This time, police have been coming back regularly to spots like Coral Street to make sure people don’t return, he said. The city recently erected a chain-link fence and orange, plastic barricades along the sidewalk to deter campers.

“There’s just a full-court press to keep people from being settled anywhere,” McHenry said.

Cities respond to Newsom’s push for a crackdown

Enforcement seems to be ramping up along the bank of the San Diego River, where about 300 people live in tents and make-shift shacks — many of whom ended up there after police kicked them out of other camps closer to town, said Kendall Burdett, an outreach worker with the nonprofit PATH. Lately, the authorities have been clearing camps along the river multiple times per week, Burdett said. Before Newsom’s executive order, sweeps happened closer to a few times a month, he said.

The riverbank includes land controlled by Caltrans and by the city, and it’s not always clear who is sweeping camps, Burdett said. But he said he’s noticing the authorities are less likely to give advance notice before sweeping, leaving him and his co-workers scrambling to help their clients. That’s making it harder to get people into housing, Burdett said. People often lose their identifying documents in sweeps — which they need to get into subsidized housing.

“That sets the whole thing back,” he said.

Other times, Burdett can’t find clients after they’re swept. As a result, sometimes clients end up losing their housing placements.

San Diego already had been ramping up enforcement, passing an ordinance banning encampments in certain areas last year. But the city says recent developments have changed nothing.

“There has been no change or move to increase abatements after the Supreme Court decision or following Newsom’s executive order,” city spokesperson Matt Hoffman said. “It’s just business as usual as of now.”

In San Francisco, where Mayor Breed promised an aggressive crackdown following the court ruling, the city removed 82 tents and five other structures from the streets the week of July 29 through Aug. 2. Abatement teams engaged with 326 people during those operations — 38 of whom accepted a shelter bed — and arrested or cited nine people, according to the city.

Other cities are passing or considering new, more punitive rules as a result of Newsom’s executive order. In Fresno, the City Council granted preliminary approval last month to an ordinance that would ban camping on public property at all times, the Fresno Bee reported. Fresno County approved a similar measure.

Stockton Mayor Kevin Lincoln said on Twitter the city must “move urgently” to ensure public safety while also supporting those in need. He made plans for a public study session later this month to discuss how the city will enforce anti-camping ordinances going forward.

In Sacramento, the city is distributing fliers to educate its unhoused residents about the changes under the Supreme Court ruling. The light-blue notices, titled “Attention: Unlawful Camping,” warn that people can be charged with a misdemeanor for camping on public property.

“They’re forcing someone under threat of arrest to pack up and move all their belongings,” said Niki Jones, executive director of the Sacramento Regional Coalition to End Homelessness. “And people’s bodies literally can’t handle the physical stress.”

Long Beach has said a presentation about its plans — and any changes to enforcement — will be forthcoming soon.

‘Where do we go?’

While Newsom has provided an influx of money for shelter beds and other services in recent years — including $1 billion in this year’s budget for Homeless Housing, Assistance and Prevention funds that cities and counties can spend as they see fit — his recent executive order comes with no additional funding. Last year, California cities and counties reported having roughly 71,000 shelter beds. They’d need more than twice that to accommodate every homeless Californian.

“Folks are rightly asking, ‘Where do we go?’” Jones said.

Even when shelter beds are available, sweeps often fail to fill them. Santa Cruz, for example, estimates between 30 and 40 people were living in the park encampment it swept in April. Just 16 of those people accepted a shelter placement. No one kicked out of the nature preserve accepted shelter.

People living on the streets of Santa Cruz say police often tell them to go to a sanctioned encampment on the National Guard Armory property — where residents sleep in tents and get meals and showers. But many people won’t even consider it. Several unhoused people CalMatters spoke to said they didn’t want to live somewhere with strict rules and a curfew.

Stephanie Ross, who has been living on the streets of Santa Cruz for seven months, recently lost everything in a sweep. All she had left was the outfit she was wearing — a dinosaur-print dress, pants covered in pink flowers and a sweater she found on the ground. On Wednesday, she met up with McHenry to pick up a new tent to replace the one she says was confiscated by police a few days ago.

Ross said she can’t concentrate on finding a job or doing anything else, because she’s constantly worried about hiding her blankets and other possessions from the police. Even so, she worries she’d chafe under the rules of the Armory tent shelter.

“I need a little bit more freedom than that,” she said.

Demarr Clark, 42, said no one offered him a bed when police recently kicked him out of his camp on the sidewalk outside the Santa Cruz shelter. He lost everything he owned, including his tent, he said. Afterward, Clark moved across the street with a new tent gifted to him by a friend.

Clark grew up in Santa Cruz, and the city always seemed like a place where you could find somewhere out of the way to camp, he said. But that’s changing, he said. “It just seems like they have no tolerance for it anymore.”