Long Beach will hold its ninth annual Christmas tree lighting event, one of the city’s largest holiday celebrations, at the Terrace Theater Plaza on Tuesday, Nov. 28 from 5 to 8 p.m.

The celebration will finish with a countdown to the tree’s illumination and a spectacle of fireworks and artificial snowfall. Mayor Rex Richardson will flip the switch for the first time to light the 67-foot tall tree, as per tradition that began with former mayor Robert Garcia.

Through the New Year, the plaza will be decorated with giant ornaments, walk-in snowglobes and more than 500,000 lights on and around the central tree.

During the event, guests can also snap pictures with Santa, ride a holiday train and buy food, drinks and festive treats from food trucks around the plaza.

Sounds for the evening will feature a brass choir with trumpets and French horns, singer Terron Brooks, acapella group SoCal Vocals and the Lucky Devils Band, as well as a performance from Long Beach Ballet showcasing parts of “The Nutcracker.”

Parking will be available at the following locations:

Long Beach Convention Center Parking Garage

100-198 S. Elm Way Parking Garage

401 E. Ocean Parking Garage

E. Seaside Way Lot

Downtown street parking

Drivers may want to arrive early to grab parking, avoid rush hour traffic and beat the crowds. Last year, an estimated 6,000 people attended the event.

The Long Beach Terrace Theater Plaza is located at 300 E. Ocean Blvd.