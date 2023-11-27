Drivers may want to avoid the Vincent Thomas Bridge every night this week, with work scheduled to close lanes going northbound Monday through Wednesday and southbound lanes Thursday and Friday.

Construction will take place from about 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. on weeknights from Nov. 27 to Dec. 1, according to a Caltrans news release.

The project to improve safety of the bridge cables is expected to continue until early January, though closures won’t take place on weekends or during typical holiday travel times.

Current information on road conditions and closures is available on the Caltrans Quickmap.