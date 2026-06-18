Long Beach’s plan to host 55 public watch parties during the World Cup just got official approval — and a $800,000 budget.

The City Council on Tuesday authorized spending that much to host the events, which will mostly take place in the heart of downtown Long Beach, with screenings for later matches spread across various city parks.

The first parties were already underway. Starting last Thursday, with the World Cup’s first match, the city shut down Pine Avenue between Third Street and Broadway and set up a giant screen. With the L.A. Galaxy covering broadcast rights, the city has been able to show every game so far. (Click here for a full schedule, list of rules and prohibited items — including chairs.)

England and Croatia face off in the World Cup as fans watch the match on a giant screen in downtown Long Beach on Wednesday, June 17, 2026. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.

Through Tuesday night, more than 11,000 people attended the downtown watch parties, city spokesperson Laath Martin wrote in an email.

That Pine Avenue closure will continue through June 27, and a total of 47 games will be shown there during the group stage of the tournament. It’s funded by money previously set aside for 2028 Olympics preparation, with an average cost to the city of less than $15,000 for each match viewing, City Manager Tom Modica wrote in a memo to the City Council.

Is the plan working?

City officials say the watch parties will be a good test of its ability to set up screens to show events during the 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games, designed to bring together residents and increase foot traffic to local businesses.

Businesses inside the closure say it’s been hit and miss over the first few days of the tournament. Three matches — involving Mexico, the United States and Brazil — have reached capacity, but other matches have been sparsely attended.

Trent Flores, manager of the Marathon Burger on Pine Avenue, said he’s increased staffing regardless of which match is on, “just in case” they get a rush.

Other eateries on Pine Avenue reported that it’s been a big boost to their usual weekend sales. But two restaurants within the street closure — Saffron Mediterranean Grill and Donburi Cafe — said the watch parties have actually hurt business.

Navin Bandari, owner of Donburi Cafe, said the checkpoint right outside his restaurant has turned away regular customers who have been confused by the influx of security in the area or frustrated by a long wait to enter.

“I want to be supportive,” Bandari said, but even new customers who have wandered in from the watch party just order a drink or a quick snack to go back near the screen to watch the soccer match.

The plan going forward

The Pine Avenue street closure will remain in place through June 27, the final day for games during the group stage of the tournament. Watch parties — in a new form — will start back up July 6, with one planned for a park in each City Council district.

The city’s final watch party at Bixby Park on July 19 will coincide with its annual Beach Streets open streets event that shuts down roadways for people to bike and walk. Details for this year’s event will be released next week, Martin wrote in an email.

Here’s a full schedule of the watch parties from July 6-19.