Long Beach is getting its second Fire Wings location, as the Sacramento-based chain plans to open a new location at the Long Beach Towne Center later this year.

On Thursday, Planning Commissioners approved a conditional use permit for the location to sell alcohol at a new bar top inside the Towne Center location. It will take over a space at the Towne Center that had long been a Starbucks coffee shop.

Fire Wings’ first location in the city opened inside the 2ND & PCH shopping center last year.

The commission’s vote will allow the new Fire Wings to sell alcohol from 11 a.m. until midnight, which are expected to be the weekly operating hours for the location.

Fire Wings would join Dave & Buster’s, which is open until 1 a.m., in being among the businesses with the latest operating hours at the Towne Center, which is anchored by the Regal Edwards Long Beach movie theater.