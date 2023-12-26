As restaurants around the city continue to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, which halted construction, delayed permits, and forced closures of longstanding establishments, this year was one filled with openings.

Empty buildings re-opened to bustling service and customers eager to return to dining.

While there are likely dozens that opened within the city this year, here are some of the most notable restaurants that arrived:

Breakfast Republic

It’s almost always packed at Breakfast Republic, the boozy brunch restaurant that opened on Second Street this spring. The restaurant offers hearty breakfast items of all varieties with plenty of vegan, vegetarian, and gluten-free options. In addition to classics like french toast and pancakes, customers can get items like a breakfast bacon mac and cheese, breakfast jambalaya, and a crab and crawfish cake with eggs benedict.

Breakfast Republic is at 5313 Second Street.

Louie’s on 2nd

Just down the street from Breakfast Republic is Louie’s on 2nd. The restaurant took years to complete, but after opening it quickly became a popular upscale bar and eatery in Belmont Shore. The family-owned restaurant serves lunch, dinner, and Sunday brunch. It also has a full bar, adding another place to grab a quality cocktail on Second Street. Small plates like sticky wings, garlic noodles and papas bravas (spicy potato) can be ordered to share, but if you’re in the mood for something more hefty, dinner entrees include steak frites, braised pork shank and more.

Louie’s on 2nd is at 5283 E. Second Street.

Alder & Sage

Opening at the beginning of this year, Alder & Sage has quickly become one of Long Beach’s go-to spots. Owner Kerstin Kansteiner hoped the new eatery would be an opportunity blend her two shuttered cafes, Berlin in Downtown and Portfolio Coffeehouse on Retro Row. It’s cozy indoor and outdoor seating along with diverse, seasonal, chef-driven breakfast, brunch, lunch and dinner menus has cemented this concept as its own.

Alder & Sage is at 366 Cherry Avenue.

Zankou Chicken

Popular LA-based Lebanese chain Zankou chicken opened its first Long Beach location earlier this year, bridging the gap between its Orange County and LA locations. The chain has garnered a cult-like following for its toum (garlic sauce) and its perfectly tender rotisserie chicken. Wraps, bowls, salads, and classics like falafel are also served.

Zankou Chicken is at 2590 N. Lakewood Blvd.

Pickle Bahn Mi Co.

Located in the heart of Cambodia Town, this Orange County-based Vietnamese eatery offers 15 bahn mi sandwich options, seven rice plates, as well as stews, curries and spring rolls. family-owned chain’s entry into Long Beach is the eatery’s first location outside of OC this year.

Pickle Bahn Mi Co. is at 1171 E. Anaheim Street.

PlanTita’s Kitchen

This vegan restaurant opened to massive success in West Long Beach. PlanTita’s Kitchen, owned by Aileen Castañeda, is a place where she hopes her customers can enjoy the food they grew up with, minus any trace of animal products. The restaurant serves classic Mexican comfort food like pozole verde made with jackfruit and aguachile made with hearts of palm instead of shrimp or white fish.

PlanTita’s Kitchen is at 1950 W. Willow Street.

A PCH

Another OC-based staple has arrived in Long Beach. Those who are familiar with the classic A Restaurant in Newport Beach may be elated to see that a spinoff of that eatery is now open here. A PCH is part of the River Jetty Restaurant Group which has continued its march into LA County in recent years. The Long Beach location joined the group’s other three restaurants just off Pacific Coast Highway opening on the second level at 2nd & PCH. The modern American menu includes items like a full rack of New Zealand lamb, pasta, a seared tuna salad, and more.

A PCH is at 6460 E. Pacific Coast Highway, Suite 200.

Marlena

This long-awaited California cuisine restaurant has not only a beautiful space for indoor and outdoor dining, during the day it’s a cafe with pastries from Paper Moon Bakehouse, owned by Minnie Choe. Choe’s husband, Chef Michael Ryan, is Marlena’s executive chef. His menu is a blend of European flavors featuring items like a fried ricotta gnocchi with fennel sausage, nduja (spicy Southern Italian sausage), roasted tomato, broccolini and caciocavallo (Italian cheese) and a small plate of grilled Spanish octopus with romesco (tomato-based Spanish sauce), crunchy chickpeas and aged sherry vinegar.

Marlena is at 5854 E. Naples Plaza.

Mangette

By opening the Zaferia district’s newest cafe, Mangette, next to its sister space, Buvons Wine Bar, owners Alicia Kemper and Marie DelBarry hope customers will indulge in sipping Italian coffee by day and French natural by night. The new cafe’s menu also offers sandwiches like a butter ham on a fresh baguette with cornichons (pickles); a honeynut squash soup, soft scrambled eggs, oysters, a kanpachi crudo (thinly sliced raw fish dressed with white soy, yuzu, cucumber and jalapeno) and more.

Mangette is at 1145 Loma Avenue.

Foodologie

What began as an online shop for baked goods is now one of the most popular bakeries on Second Street. Owner Maria Leyesa began baking during the COVID-19 pandemic and finding unique ways to distinguish her baked goods like perfecting her ube brownies and churrodoodle cookies. Now, you can find all of those yummies at her new Belmont Shore location.

Foodologie is at 195 Claremont Ave.

Northern Cafe

Northern Cafe opened in the former La Creperie Cafe space serving up the only Chinese food in Belmont Shore. The large menu has a variety of options for all tastes, from classic Chinese dishes like mapo tofu to cold dishes like pig ear in chili oil. Handmade dumplings with numerous fillings options like fish, chicken, pork and cabbage, as well as vegetarian options are also available. It’s also where you can find traditional Chinese desserts like red bean buns or steamed custard buns.

Northern Cafe is at 4911 E. Second Street.

The eateries opening in 2024

Some eateries have announced they plan to open in the city, but don’t quite have their doors open just yet. Here’s some new places to look forward to in the new year:

El Sauz

After decades of operating as a beloved restaurant and late night staple in Cambodia Town, the family behind the popular Mexican restaurant plan to open a second location on Fourth Street. The eatery has been ready to open for some time, but still awaits final permits from the city. Read more here.

El Sauz will be at 2741 E. Fourth Street.

Eggbred

Yet another OC-based chain will open its first franchise location in a prominent Downtown spot early next year. In addition to breakfast sandwiches, the menu will also offer lunch sandwiches like the “Nashville hottie,” a hand-breaded buttermilk chicken breast with a smoked paprika spread, cider vinegar slaw, county fair dill pickles on a toasted milk bun and more.

Eggbred will be at 777 E. Ocean Boulevard.

CAVA

Mediterranean chain, CAVA, is set to open in 2024 at the former Polly’s Pies spot near the Traffic Circle. The menu offers pre-set bowls like the Market Spice with spicy falafel, broccoli, hummus, tzatziki, greens, rice, skhug (hot sauce), and garlic dressing. The Harissa Avocado includes harissa honey chicken, a hot harissa vinaigrette, feta hummus, corn, avocado, rice, greens and more.

CAVA will be at 4680 East Los Coyotes Diagonal.

Wagyu Street

Wagyu Street, a new wagyu beef-focused experience, is set to open in February 2024 at the Long Beach Exchange food hall. The new eatery promises to offer USDA prime beef and all manner of Japanese and American wagyu — a particularly rich and tender cut of beef. A selection of Japanese sake will also be available to pair with each meal.

Wagyu Street will be at 4150 McGowen Street, Space 12.

L’antica

L’antica was expected to open this year, but it will likely get its doors open in 2024 as it’s new Second Street home continues to undergo a massive construction project. The famous L’antica Pizzeria da Michele, was in business for 150 years in Italy. Now, Long Beach will get its very own as the restaurant continues to crop up in other cities.

L’antica will be at 4621 Second Street.

San & Wolves

Vegan, Filipino bakery San & Wolves will open their first brick-and-mortar on Fourth Street next year. After finding massive success as an online bakery, they will take the plunge to open a permanent space. Favorites like the ube bun, the buko pop tart, the ube crumb cup, and more will be available daily and breakfast pastries will be offered each morning.

San & Wolves will be at 3900 E. Fourth Street.