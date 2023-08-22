East Village coffee shop Pop’s Java will close on Aug. 28, according to owner Jake Allanach.

The shop, which opened in 2021, sources its beans locally from Black Ring Coffee Roasters in North Long Beach and has a kombucha bar.

Allanach cited “personal reasons” for the decision to close and declined to elaborate further. The shop opened in commemoration of Allanach’s late father, Jack Walter Allanach, who rode on the Queen Mary some 86 years ago. The shop’s nautical aesthetic and themed coffee drinks, like the Harpoon Latte, were an ode to Allanach’s family history and lineage of commercial fishermen.

Pop’s Java will remain open Mondays from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Tuesdays through Sundays from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. until its closure on Aug. 28.