The car involved in a deadly single-vehicle crash on Pacific Coast Highway near the Terminal Island Freeway. Photo by Fernando Haro.

One man is dead and two other people have been hospitalized following a single-vehicle crash in West Long Beach that happened early Saturday morning, according to authorities.

Officers responded around 2:25 a.m. to Pacific Coast Highway near where it crosses over the Terminal Island Freeway where they found a 2021 BMW that had overturned, according to the Long Beach Police Department.

Police say the driver of the BMW was traveling westbound on Pacific Coast Highway on the wrong side of the road when it collided with a curb and lost control.

The vehicle then struck a raised median and a second curb before leaving the roadway, becoming airborne, and overturning, police said.

The force of the crash ejected a passenger in the back seat of the vehicle, killing him, police said. He was identified by police only as an 18-year-old Wilmington resident.

The driver of the vehicle, who was also identified as an 18-year-old Wilmington resident, and another passenger were both transported to a local hospital for their injuries, which were considered non-life-threatening.

According to police, the driver cooperated with officers and impaired driving and speed are being investigated as possible factors in the crash.

Editor’s note: This story has been updated with more information from police.