Two men were injured when their vehicles collided near El Dorado Park in Long Beach last night, and another man was arrested after he drunkenly drove into the crash scene, according to authorities.

The crash occurred about 8:20 p.m. Sunday on Studebaker Road at Willow Avenue, Long Beach police Lt. Royce Wexler told City News Service.

A man driving north on Studebaker Road collided with a vehicle that was southbound on Studebaker Road making a left turn onto eastbound Willow Street, Wexler said.

The northbound vehicle flipped over and the driver suffered minor upper-body injuries, he said.

Paramedics took the southbound driver to a hospital with injuries not believed life-threatening, Wexler said.

While the crash remained under investigation, it was not believed impaired or distracted driving were factors, he said.

Another man was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving after he drove into the crash scene on the wrong side of the street during the investigation, Wexler said.