America’s coolest airport just got easier to visit.

Long Beach Airport’s new pick-up and drop-off zone is officially open after roughly 15 months of construction to expand travel lanes from four to six, extend the pedestrian island in the middle of the six lanes, straighten a portion of the roadway and add a crosswalk, ADA ramps, more signage and handrails.

To celebrate the opening Monday, city officials and politicians rode in on a half dozen Ford Model T vehicles — supplied by the Long Beach Model T Club. They arrived by driving through a banner that read “Travel with ease at America’s Coolest Airport,” the new trademarked slogan for LGB.

Long Beach Poly High School’s drumline ushered in their entrance.

Already known for its ease of access compared to LAX, the improvements make Long Beach Airport “even more efficient from curb to gate,” said District 7 City Councilmember Roberto Uranga.

Rep. Robert Garcia, Long Beach’s former mayor who now represents the city in Congress, touted the finished product as “another improvement in a long line of improvements.”

The project, which broke ground in January 2024, was initially expected to be completed last fall. Its extended timeline caused added congestion during holiday travel.

Councilmember Roberto Uraga arrived in a Model-T as the city celebrated the completion of terminal roadway improvements at Long Beach Airport on Monday, April 14, 2025. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.

On Monday, Long Beach Airport Director Cynthia Guidry thanked travelers and the three major airlines that fly out of Long Beach — Southwest, Hawaiian and Delta — for their combined patience through the process.

About $10.6 million of the $16.6 million project’s funding came from the November 2021 Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, with the rest funded by airport revenue.

The law guaranteed $6 million to the Long Beach Airport annually through 2026, Garcia said, adding that Congress was working to reauthorize the transportation section of that infrastructure bill later this year.

Rep. Robert Garcia, left, along with Councilmember Roberto Uraga, celebrates the completion of terminal roadway improvements at the Long Beach Airport on Monday, April 14, 2025. They are greeted by the Poly High School drum line as they arrive. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.

Since 2020, the 100-year-old Long Beach Airport has received $125 million in improvements, including a new ticketing lobby, baggage claim facility, renovated Historic Terminal and a meet-and-greet plaza.

Future improvements will include a rental car ready-return lot and construction of a ground transportation center.

Long Beach Airport “continues to be the best place to land in Southern California,” said District 5 Councilmember Megan Kerr.