Long Beach Airport unveiled Wednesday a relocation of its car rental services, moving the counters a short distance from modular trailers to its historic terminal building.

Officials say it’s a timely change: The airport has run its rental operations out of the trailers for more than 30 years.

“This move brings rental car services into a much more intuitive location for travelers,” said Airport Director Cynthia Guidry. “By placing the counters just steps from where passengers exit the concourse, we are delivering a smoother, more comfortable experience while making smart use of this beautifully restored historic space.”

The change, they said, will help untangle the service of getting people in and out of rental cars, and is a fitting addition to other modernizations seen in recent months at the airport.

Counters will be larger and noticeably nicer, offering the five staple companies — Avis, Budget, Enterprise, National and Alamo — with the addition of Dollar and Thrifty brands.

Operating hours for the rental companies will not change, and vehicles will continue to be picked up and dropped off inside the lot across from the terminal.

It comes as the city airport has, since 2020, finished six major projects totaling around $125 million in renovations, including the reopening of its historic terminal in July 2024. Other projects brought new facilities for ticketing, baggage claim and the main Meet and Greet lobby.

Changes will replace public waiting areas built in 2012, with hopes to begin construction early 2026 and finish in 2027 — right in time for the 2028 L.A. Olympics. All airport gates will remain open throughout construction.

The airport in 2024 accommodated about 4.1 million passengers, the busiest on record.