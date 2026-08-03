Southwest Airlines announced Monday it will offer new nonstop flights between Long Beach Airport and both Seattle and Portland starting Tuesday, as part of the company’s effort to grab a larger share of LA’s regional market.

Flights will run six days a week, using Boeing 737 MAX 8, 737-700 or 737-800 aircraft; each will come equipped with new seat offerings and free Wi-Fi for the company’s rewards members.

Long Beach Airport officials plan to have a small celebration Tuesday marking the first flight, scheduled at 11:25 a.m.

Company officials said in a news release that the added service is meant as an alternative to Los Angeles International Airport, known for having long waits in both the commute and check-in process.

Southwest, the dominant carrier at Long Beach, already offers nonstop flights from LGB to 18 cities, including Denver, Las Vegas and Phoenix.

Other service at the airport is operated by Delta, Alaska Airlines and Hawaiian Airlines.

The expansion comes as the city airport has seen a small but precipitous decline in passenger traffic— 10% less in April compared to the same month last year.

Through the first four months of the year, total passenger traffic reached nearly 1.1 million, down 7% compared to the same period a year earlier.

Much of the decline is tied to Southwest scaling back landings at the airport earlier in the year, though data also showed that flights remain mostly full.

While Southwest recorded a 9% decline in year-to-date enplanements, rival carriers Delta and Hawaiian posted slight gains of 2% and 3%, respectively.

The airport is currently undergoing a $37 million renovation to modernize its concourse and 11 gates, as well as another grant for a new taxiway.

Even with ongoing infrastructure improvements, the Long Beach City Council has historically maintained strict limits on airport growth — including previously declining proposals for international flights — to control noise levels and preserve surrounding residential areas.

The launch of the Seattle and Portland routes comes as a wider regional push by Southwest to increase its presence in California with new routes between Salt Lake City, Burbank, Ontario, San Diego, Santa Barbara, and Hawaii.