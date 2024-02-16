Officers called in an armored vehicle and shut down some roadways near 10th Street and Atlantic Avenue as they tried to arrest a man who refused to come out of a tent Friday afternoon, according to police.

Police did not immediately provide information about what the man was wanted for. They said detectives were in alleyways in the area looking for a suspect when he “barricaded [himself] inside a tent.”

Police could be heard ordering someone to “come out with your hands up.”

Neighbors were evacuated or told to shelter in place, police said.

Officers could be seen taking a man into custody around 2:45 p.m. Police said he ended up coming out of the tent and complying with officers’ orders.

Police gather near 10th Street and Atlantic Avenue in Long Beach on Friday, Feb. 16, 2024. Photo by Fernando Haro Garcia.