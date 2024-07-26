Two suspects were arrested in connection with the death of a man during a gun battle inside a Long Beach bar, police said today.

Arthur Rainey III, 38, of Los Angeles, died in the apparent exchange of gunfire that occurred around 9 p.m. July 8 at Carlies Bar in the 4900 block of Long Beach Boulevard, according to the Long Beach Police Department.

Police said Rainey and 42-year-old Bellflower resident Malcolm Gibson went into the bar with the intent to “assault a bar patron.”

The pair allegedly entered the bar and began shooting at the patron, who was also armed and returned fire, police said.

Rainey was struck by gunfire and died at the scene, police said.

The bar patron who was attacked by the pair was shot in the lower body and taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

“Suspect Gibson fled the scene in a vehicle with a third suspect identified as Michelle Youngblood, a 43-year-old resident of Long Beach,” according to police, “Detectives also found that Gibson and Youngblood participated in a robbery of the same victim (bar patron) approximately 10 days prior.”

Gibson was taken into custody Thursday in Bellflower and booked on suspicion of murder, attempted murder, and robbery, police said. He was being held without bail.

Youngblood was taken into custody in Lancaster and booked on suspicion of conspiracy to commit murder and robbery. She was also being held without bail.

Anyone with additional information regarding the shooting was urged to contact LBPD detective Ethn Shear or Chasen Contreras at 562-570-7244. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or visit lacrimestoppers.org.