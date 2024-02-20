Police say they’ve arrested a 24-year-old San Pedro man in connection to a weekend shooting on Second Street that left an off-duty Long Beach city employee dead.

Christopher Rene Salguero was taken into custody Monday evening at his Ninth Street home in San Pedro where SWAT officers served a warrant, according to the Long Beach Police Department.

Salguero was booked on suspicion of murder, discharging a firearm resulting in great bodily injury and an unrelated felony charge from Riverside County, police said. His bail was set at just over $3 million.

Support facts not fear News happens fast. In the midst of crime, disasters and other breaking news, the Long Beach Post has reporters and photographers who run to the scene to bring you reliable information. If you value this vital community resource, support it with a tax-deductible donation.

Salguero, according to police, shot 32-year-old Johnny Santos during a fight just before 1 a.m. Sunday in the 5300 block of Second Street, which is part of Belmont Shore’s popular entertainment district lined with bars and restaurants. Santos died at the hospital from his injuries, police said.

Police said they’re still investigating a motive for the slaying.

Santos had been a maintenance worker with Long Beach’s Parks, Recreation and Marine Department since 2021, according to city officials.

His coworker, Michael Mazzoni, said Santos started working as a custodian with the city but quickly moved up through the ranks and was promoted to maintenance. There, Mazzoni said, Santos helped him with several park projects and they became friends.

Santos was “a good dude … always laughing and joking,” Mazzoni said, describing the 32-year-old as a loyal friend who was “down to earth.”

Johnny Santos, 32, was killed in a shooting on Second Street on Sunday, Feb. 18, according to Long Beach police. Photo courtesy Gofundme.

A video circulating on social media shows a fight preceded the gunfire. A group of people was outside the Taco Shore restaurant sometime between midnight and 1 a.m. when the conflict started.

At some point, someone who was previously off-screen jumps out toward the commotion and fires a single point-blank shot in the direction of some men fighting.

Brandon Silver, 22, of Signal Hill was walking to another bar along Second Street when he saw the fight break out. It was one of several fights he’d witnessed that night, he said.

He said people were pushing each other and throwing punches. Then as he kept walking, he heard a single gunshot followed by people screaming.

A few men ran to a car, got in and sped away from the scene, leaving Santos lying on the sidewalk, according to Silver.

Santos leaves behind two young daughters, according to his uncle, who started a fundraiser to cover funeral expenses.

The fundraiser has raised $23,267 out of a $33,000 goal as of Tuesday afternoon.