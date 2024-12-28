A homeless man was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon for allegedly stabbing a man in Long Beach, authorities said today.

The victim suffered non-life-threatening stab wounds to the upper body, the Long Beach Police Department reported.

Officers were dispatched at about 7:15 p.m. Friday to a report of a stabbing in the 200 block of West Broadway, which is near the Billie Jean King Main Library. Officers contacted the victim, who was rushed to a hospital by paramedics.

Police said the victim was outside arguing with a man when it escalated into a stabbing.

“Officers located the suspect nearby and safely took him into custody,” according to a police statement.

Frank Alvin Sessions, 66, who was experiencing homelessness, was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, possession of drug paraphernalia, obstructing a peace officer and an outstanding warrant, police said.

He was held without bail.