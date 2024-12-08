Homicide detectives are investigating after a woman’s body was found in a brush fire early Sunday morning in Long Beach.

Police said the fire was reported around 4:24 a.m. near where Second Street crosses the San Gabriel River.

“Upon arrival, Long Beach Fire Department personnel extinguished the fire and discovered the body of a deceased adult female,” police said in a news release. “Due to the nature of the incident, Homicide detectives responded to further the investigation.”

Police said they’re still trying to determine the circumstances around the woman’s death, and they’re trying to identify any possible suspects.

The County Medical Examiner will determine the exact cause of death. Authorities have not publicly identified her as they work to notify her relatives. Police did not release her age or city of residence.

Police asked anyone with leads to contact detectives Michael Hubbard or Jesus Espinoza at 562-570-7244. Anonymous tips can be submitted through Crime Stoppers.