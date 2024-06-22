A gunman in Long Beach fired into two vehicles, leaving a woman with a wound to the upper body, authorities said today.

Officers dispatched to a “shots” call at about 9:50 p.m. Friday in the 2300 block of Locust Avenue spoke to a man, woman and teenager who told them that a suspect fired a gun while they were in a vehicle and missed them, the Long Beach Police Department reported.

While officers were there, a hospital reported to police that they were treating a woman with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Officers responded to that hospital and contacted another man and another teenager. This trio was also in a vehicle when the suspect fired at them in the same general location, police said.

Just two days earlier, a woman was shot and killed under mysterious circumstances on the same block of Locust Avenue. Police have asked for help finding the suspect.

Police had no suspect information and the investigation was ongoing. It’s unclear if the new shootings are related to the murder.

Long Beach police urged anyone with information regarding the shootings to call them at 562-570-5273. Anonymous tips may be submitted through Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477, or by visiting LACrimeStoppers.org.

Staff writer Jeremiah Dobruck contributed to this report.