Police say they have scoured Junipero Beach since this morning, searching for reported human remains, but they have not yet found any.

Shortly before 9:30 a.m., officers responded to the parking lot at Junipero Beach after someone reported finding the remains, according to Long Beach Police Department Sgt. Bradford Stein.

Officers used red tape to section off an area of sand near lifeguard tower three, adjacent to the parking lot. An open box sat in the middle of the red tape.

Homicide detectives and Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s Office investigators have since joined the search.

As of 2 p.m., the area was “still under investigation,” Stein said.

Detectives at the scene where human remains were reportedly found at Junipero Beach in Long Beach on Friday, April 18, 2025. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.

Last August, police responded twice to the sand near Orizaba Avenue after someone reported finding what looked like a skull. The discovery turned out to be a fake human skull.

The Junipero Beach parking lot is a busy section of the shoreline just below Bixby Park and the Long Beach Museum of Art. It has drawn complaints from neighbors in the past because of rowdy, illegal activity and even violence, including a shooting last year.