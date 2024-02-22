A San Pedro man has been charged with murder in connection to a weekend shooting on Second Street that left an off-duty Long Beach city employee dead.

Christopher Rene Salguero, 24, was scheduled to appear in court Wednesday to face one count of murder. A complaint filed in court by the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office also alleges that Salguero’s actions involved “great violence, great bodily harm, threat of great bodily harm, and other acts disclosing a high degree of cruelty, viciousness, and callousness.”

He remains jailed after a judge reduced his bail from $3.025 million to $2 million during his arraignment Wednesday, court records show. He has yet to enter a plea.

Police say Salguero shot 32-year-old Johnny Santos on the morning of Feb. 18 during a fight on Second Street in Belmont Shore’s popular entertainment district. Santos died from his injuries after being transported to a local hospital, police said.

Salguero was arrested on suspicion of murder the following day at his home in San Pedro, according to police.

Several popular restaurants and bars line the area of Second Street on the day after a man was shot to death on Sunday, Feb. 18, 2024. Photo by Fernando Haro Garcia.

Authorities have not yet said what sparked the fight.

A video captured by a bystander shows a group of people fighting out of the Taco Shore restaurant in Belmont Shore before someone in dark clothing walks up to them while pointing what appears to be a gun. Within seconds of the person pointing the object toward the group, a single shot can be heard followed by the sound of people screaming.

Santos, a father of two young girls, according to his family, worked with Long Beach’s Parks, Recreation and Marine Department since 2021. One of Santos’ coworkers described him as a loyal friend who was “down to earth.”