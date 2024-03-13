A homeless man accused of stabbing a 35-year-old Long Beach man to death last month has pleaded not guilty to a murder charge.

Authorities allege 38-year-old Anthony Sean Blake stabbed Marvin Hadnot Jr. in the neck near Anaheim Street and Long Beach Boulevard.

Prosecutors also allege that Blake acted violently when he stabbed Hadnot, indicating he poses a “serious danger to society,” and that the slaying involved great bodily harm, according to a complaint filed in Long Beach Superior Court.

Blake denied all allegations in court Monday, records show. He was being held on just over $2 million bail.

Police said they found Hadnot Jr. lying in an alleyway near Anaheim Street and Long Beach Boulevard on Feb 15. He died at the scene.

Police soon identified Blake as a suspect. They took him into custody Feb. 16 after a standoff outside a tent where he’d holed up at the intersection of two alleys: Frontenac Court and Nardo Way, police said.

Authorities have not said anything about a possible motive for the stabbing other than that the two men may have been arguing or fighting.

Heavily armed police in an armored vehicle during a standoff near 10th Street and Atlantic Avenue in Long Beach on Feb. 16, 2024. Photo by Fernando Haro Garcia.

If convicted of Hadnot’s murder, Blake could spend the rest of his life in prison without the possibility of parole, according to the criminal complaint.

Before the stabbing, he was convicted of identity theft in 2021, bringing drugs into jail in 2017, possessing a firearm as a convicted felon in 2012, and attempted robbery in 2008.