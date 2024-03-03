Long Beach police are investigating the stabbing death of a man in Dave’s Hot Chicken on Second Street early Sunday — the area’s second homicide in two weeks.

Around 1:07 a.m., officers were called to the 5200 block of East Second Street, where they found a man who had been stabbed in the upper body, police spokesperson Jennifer Serafin said.

Video posted on social media shows the incident took place at Dave’s Hot Chicken.

Support facts not fear News happens fast. In the midst of crime, disasters and other breaking news, the Long Beach Post has reporters and photographers who run to the scene to bring you reliable information. If you value this vital community resource, support it with a tax-deductible donation.

Officers were already nearby when they were called, and they got to the scene within 2 minutes where they tried to help the victim until Long Beach Fire Department paramedics arrived and took the man to a local hospital, where he died, police said.

The stabbing happened during a fight between two groups, according to police.

“During the fight, a male adult suspect stabbed the victim,” the LBPD said in a statement.

The suspect and other people involved in the fight ran away afterward, according to police.

Serafin could not immediately provide any other details but said anyone with information on the crime can call 562-570-7244.

Exactly two weeks ago, and within a block of where the stabbing occurred, 32-year-old Long Beach resident Johnny Santos died after a man shot him during an argument, according to police. The suspected shooter has since been arrested and charged with murder.

Police said they’ll have extra officers patroling Second Street today.