A Los Angeles man who police say intentionally drove his car into multiple people and other vehicles in Downtown Long Beach Saturday night has been arrested on suspicion of murder, according to authorities.

Khalid Yagobbi, 46, was taken into custody in connection with the crash that left 60-year-old Long Beach resident Romelia Aguilar dead, according to the Long Beach Police Department.

The crash happened around 6:30 p.m. in the area of Shoreline Drive and Aquarium Way, authorities said. Witnesses described a car running a red light and then crashing into a woman pushing a child in a stroller, and then into vehicles in the opposite lane.

Yagobbi, according to police, was driving a Chevrolet Bolt eastbound in the westbound lanes of Shoreline Drive near Aquarium Way at a high rate of speed when he drove through a red light and struck multiple vehicles and pedestrians in the crosswalk.

When officers arrived at the scene, they rendered aid to Aguilar until Long Beach Fire personnel took over and pronounced her dead, according to the LBPD.

At least five other people were transported to a local hospital in stable condition and one other was treated at the scene, according to authorities.

Police said the FBI also responded to the crash and assisted with the investigation because of suspicious circumstances and the current conflict in the Middle East, but the LBPD said there is no indication that the crash was “an act of terror nor associated with the current violence in Israel.”

An FBI spokesperson said the agency responded only as a precaution.

Police said they are still investigating potential motives. They declined to comment beyond what was contained in a press release about the crash.

In a statement Sunday, LBPD Chief Wally Hebeish offered his condolences to Aguilar’s family and emphasized to the community that the police department will remain vigilant while continuing to investigate the crash.

“The violence and acts of terror abroad have generated concern and anxiety throughout our community, and this apparent act of violence has only added to that anxiety,” Hebeish said. “The immediate response by our officers, detectives, and partners from the FBI has been instrumental in this investigation.”

Yagobbi remained at the scene while authorities conducted their investigation before arresting him on suspicion of murder and jailing him in lieu of $2 million bail.

Detectives will present their case to the Los Angeles District Attorney’s office this week for filing consideration, police said.