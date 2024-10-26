A suspect has been arrested in Las Vegas in the gang-related shooting death of a 16-year-old boy in Long Beach, authorities said today.

The fatal shooting occurred on Aug. 4 in the 3300 block of 67th Street, according to the Long Beach Police Department. Officers were sent to the scene at about 2:40 p.m. that day regarding multiple reports of a person shot in the street and found the teenager with multiple gunshot wounds to the upper and lower body.

The boy, a resident of Bell, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said he had been dropped off in a vehicle by a male relative, exited the vehicle and returned a short time later followed by a “group of unknown subjects.”

Moments later a shooting occurred, striking the boy and the relative’s vehicle. The relative fled the area and immediately called police. That relative, who suffered a minor injury to his upper body, was treated at the scene. The group fled the area on foot prior to the officers’ arrival.

Detectives later identified 41-year-old Torrance resident Ronald Guidry as a suspect. They obtained a warrant for Guidry’s arrest, and he was located and arrested on Oct. 17 by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

“This arrest is an important step in bringing justice for the young life lost to such a senseless crime,” Police Chief Wally Hebeish said in a statement.

As part of the investigation, police said they served search warrants in Las Vegas, Moreno Valley, Rialto and Perris “where items of evidence were located and recovered.

“The incident was determined to be gang-related,” police said in a news release.

Long Beach police urged anyone with information regarding the homicide to call them at 562-570-7244. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or visit lacrimestoppers.org.