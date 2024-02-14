Los Angeles County is asking residents and businesses that have had their property damaged by the recent storms to fill out an online survey to help officials assess the total losses in the region.

The data will be used to determine whether the county could qualify for state or federal disaster aid, the county said.

The survey is not an application for assistance or repairs, but if the county is able to unlock additional funding, some residents and businesses might be eligible later for several types of financial and direct help, including low-interest and long-term disaster loans.

Even if the damages are minimal or covered by insurance, completing the survey could help other residents get the help and resources they need, the county said in a press release.

Since assistance isn’t guaranteed, the county urges residents to continue working with their insurance providers while officials continue to gather and analyze data.

Long Beach faced two storms that tested the city’s emergency response and infrastructure this month. Now, the city is preparing for another potential 2 inches of rain early next week starting Sunday, according to the National Weather Service in Los Angeles.

The storm damage assessment is the first step the county is taking toward recovery efforts following Gov. Gavin Newsom and LA County itself proclaiming a State of Emergency for the region on Sunday, Feb. 4.

LA County recently launched a website with the survey, resources through which people can get information and services needed and updates on the county’s recovery activities.

Residents and businesses can fill out the damage assessment survey here. For more information on LA County’s storm recovery initiatives, click here. For Long Beach’s own disaster and emergency prep and communications, click here.