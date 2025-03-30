This story originally appeared in EdSource.

If you’re a Californian with an email address, you now have access to a whole new virtual bookshelf of 300,000 eBooks and audiobooks thanks to the California State Library.

The project, California’s Bookshelf, can be accessed via The Palace Project app. Patrons have access to 70,000 unique titles in 20 languages across many genres, including young adult fiction and nonfiction and children’s books ranging from picture books to chapter books. There are 3,500 titles with no wait times.

“With just a few clicks, any Californian can go and grab what they’re looking for on California’s Bookshelf. Trust me, we’ve tried to make something for every reader,” California State Librarian Greg Lucas said in a statement.

Previously, only Californians who already had access to a library card from a local library had access to California’s Bookshelf.

Here are the steps to access California’s Bookshelf (and here’s a video to explain it):