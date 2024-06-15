Cabrillo High School celebrated its 411 graduating seniors during a ceremony Thursday evening at Cabrillo High School Stadium.

Long Beach Poly High School and the Poly Academy of Achievers and Leaders celebrated their 955 graduating seniors during a ceremony Thursday at Veterans Stadium.

Over last week and this week, the Long Beach Unified School District will award diplomas to about 5,065 students at 16 ceremonies.

To mark this pivotal occasion for thousands of our local youth, the Long Beach Post is photographing as many of the graduations as we can. You can see all the galleries here.

And — if you can — please consider supporting community journalism like this by making a tax-deductible donation to the Long Beach Post.

Two graduates find a place in the school gym to sit before the Cabrillo High School commencement ceremony at the school stadium in Long Beach on Thursday, June 13, 2024. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.

Graduates gather to take a photo by their teachers at the school gym before the Cabrillo High School commencement ceremony at the school stadium in Long Beach on Thursday, June 13, 2024. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.

A graduate stands at the front doors of the gym before the Cabrillo High School commencement ceremony at the school stadium in Long Beach on Thursday, June 13, 2024. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.

Kim Ben-Haim, teacher, helps Robert White with his cap before the Cabrillo High School commencement ceremony at the school stadium in Long Beach on Thursday, June 13, 2024. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.

Keily Garcia high-fives all her teachers after receiving her diploma at the Cabrillo High School commencement ceremony at the school stadium in Long Beach on Thursday, June 13, 2024. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.

A teacher high-fives a graduate after he receives his diploma at the Cabrillo High School commencement ceremony at the school stadium in Long Beach on Thursday, June 13, 2024. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.

The sun peeks through as a teacher high-fives his graduate at the Cabrillo High School commencement ceremony at the school stadium in Long Beach on Thursday, June 13, 2024. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.

Makela Noele Oribello hugs Kara Coulter after the Cabrillo High School commencement ceremony at the school stadium in Long Beach on Thursday, June 13, 2024. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.

Two graduates hug after the Cabrillo High School commencement ceremony at the school stadium in Long Beach on Thursday, June 13, 2024. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.

Alexa Sipin, right, hugs Graduate Zaymara Velazquez after the Cabrillo High School commencement ceremony at the school stadium in Long Beach on Thursday, June 13, 2024. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.

A graduate was practically tackled by a loved one after the Cabrillo High School commencement ceremony at the school stadium in Long Beach on Thursday, June 13, 2024. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.

A graduate gets a big hug from a loved one after the Cabrillo High School commencement ceremony at the school stadium in Long Beach on Thursday, June 13, 2024. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.

Two sisters with a graduation theme as they wait in the school’s gym before the Cabrillo High School commencement ceremony at the school stadium in Long Beach on Thursday, June 13, 2024. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.

Stephen Barba helps Dan Dayao with his cap before the Cabrillo High School commencement ceremony at the school stadium in Long Beach on Thursday, June 13, 2024. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.

Noah Morishita, right, finds a place to relax before the Cabrillo High School commencement ceremony at the school stadium in Long Beach on Thursday, June 13, 2024. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.

Cabrillo High School graduates march into the school’s stadium for their commencement ceremony in Long Beach on Thursday, June 13, 2024. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.

Kara Coulter waves to family as she and her fellow graduates march into the school’s stadium at the Cabrillo High School commencement ceremony in Long Beach on Thursday, June 13, 2024. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.

Principal My Ngoc Nguyen gets the Cabrillo High School commencement ceremony started at the school stadium in Long Beach on Thursday, June 13, 2024. Nguyen is the first female Asian high school principal in LBUSD history. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.

Senior Class President Carla Nares Moreno gives her speech at the Cabrillo High School commencement ceremony at the school stadium in Long Beach on Thursday, June 13, 2024. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.

ASB President America Martinez gets emotional during her speech at the Cabrillo High School commencement ceremony at the school stadium in Long Beach on Thursday, June 13, 2024. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.

Senior Speaker Heather Phillips gets emotional during her speech at the Cabrillo High School commencement ceremony at the school stadium in Long Beach on Thursday, June 13, 2024. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.

Senior Speaker Heather Phillips delivers her speech to her class of 2024 at the Cabrillo High School commencement ceremony at the school stadium in Long Beach on Thursday, June 13, 2024. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.

A graduate stands during the Cabrillo High School commencement ceremony at the school stadium in Long Beach on Thursday, June 13, 2024. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.

Angel Ramirez-Garcia points toward his family after receiving his diploma at the Cabrillo High School commencement ceremony at the school stadium in Long Beach on Thursday, June 13, 2024. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.

Omar Robles holds his diploma up at the Cabrillo High School commencement ceremony at the school stadium in Long Beach on Thursday, June 13, 2024. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.

A graduate is all smiles after receiving his diploma at the Cabrillo High School commencement ceremony at the school stadium in Long Beach on Thursday, June 13, 2024. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.

A graduate is all smiles after receiving her diploma at the Cabrillo High School commencement ceremony at the school stadium in Long Beach on Thursday, June 13, 2024. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.

Two graduates embrace after they receive their diplomas at the Cabrillo High School commencement ceremony at the school stadium in Long Beach on Thursday, June 13, 2024. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.