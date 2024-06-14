Long Beach Poly High School and the Poly Academy of Achievers and Leaders celebrated their 955 graduating seniors during a ceremony Thursday at Veterans Stadium.

Over last week and this week, the Long Beach Unified School District will award diplomas to about 5,065 students at 16 ceremonies.

To mark this pivotal occasion for thousands of our local youth, the Long Beach Post is photographing as many of the graduations as we can. You can see all the galleries here.

And — if you can — please consider supporting community journalism like this by making a tax-deductible donation to the Long Beach Post.

Darius Cury at the baseball field with his fellow graduates before the Poly High School commencement ceremony at Veterans Stadium in Long Beach, Thursday, June 13, 2024. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.

Ricardo Choza sits next to a memorial for his girlfriend, Briana Soto, during the Poly High School commencement ceremony at Veterans Stadium in Long Beach, Thursday, June 13, 2024. Seventeen-year-old Briana Soto was just steps away from her Long Beach home when she was gunned down in March for no apparent reason. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.

Skyla Mathis, left, and Abby Crisostomo sit with her guitar during the Poly High School commencement ceremony at Veterans Stadium in Long Beach, Thursday, June 13, 2024. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.

Katelynn Tang finds a place to relax before the Poly High School commencement ceremony at Veterans Stadium in Long Beach, Thursday, June 13, 2024. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.

Graduates find shade in the baseball dugout before the Poly/PAAL High School commencement ceremony at Veterans Stadium in Long Beach, Thursday, June 13, 2024. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.

Miguel Sanchez takes a photo of his fellow graduates before the Poly High School commencement ceremony at Veterans Stadium in Long Beach, Thursday, June 13, 2024. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.

Ericka waits for her friend as she joins her fellow graduates before the Poly High School commencement ceremony at Veterans Stadium in Long Beach, Thursday, June 13, 2024. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.

A graduate and his teacher walk and wave at family during the Poly High School commencement ceremony at Veterans Stadium in Long Beach, Thursday, June 13, 2024. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.

Graduates walk out onto the field during the Poly High School commencement ceremony at Veterans Stadium in Long Beach on Thursday, June 13, 2024. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.

Graduates walk out onto the field during the Poly High School commencement ceremony at Veterans Stadium in Long Beach on Thursday, June 13, 2024. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.

Sofia Farfan holds her diploma up high during the Poly High School commencement ceremony at Veterans Stadium in Long Beach on Thursday, June 13, 2024. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.

Brods Saxton holds his helmet as he walks the stage after receiving his diploma during the Poly High School commencement ceremony at Veterans Stadium in Long Beach on Thursday, June 13, 2024. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.

Ethan Keitz flexes after receiving his diploma during the Poly High School commencement ceremony at Veterans Stadium in Long Beach on Thursday, June 13, 2024. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.

Rebekah Rodriguez shows off her diploma during the Poly High School commencement ceremony at Veterans Stadium in Long Beach on Thursday, June 13, 2024. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.

Ioanna Athena Mor celebrates after receiving her diploma during the Poly High School commencement ceremony at Veterans Stadium in Long Beach on Thursday, June 13, 2024. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.

A graduate takes a photo of his fellow grad after receiving their diplomas during the Poly High School commencement ceremony at Veterans Stadium in Long Beach on Thursday, June 13, 2024. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.

Lex Battles lifts his diploma after receiving it at the Poly High School commencement ceremony at Veterans Stadium in Long Beach on Thursday, June 13, 2024. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.

A graduate walks up the ramp to receive their diplomas during the Poly High School commencement ceremony at Veterans Stadium in Long Beach on Thursday, June 13, 2024. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.

“Rock the Green & Gold” as graduates wear their caps during the Poly High School commencement ceremony at Veterans Stadium in Long Beach on Thursday, June 13, 2024. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.

Family members celebrate their graduates during the Poly High School commencement ceremony at Veterans Stadium in Long Beach on Thursday, June 13, 2024. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.