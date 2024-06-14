Long Beach Poly High School and the Poly Academy of Achievers and Leaders celebrated their 955 graduating seniors during a ceremony Thursday at Veterans Stadium.
Over last week and this week, the Long Beach Unified School District will award diplomas to about 5,065 students at 16 ceremonies.
To mark this pivotal occasion for thousands of our local youth, the Long Beach Post is photographing as many of the graduations as we can. You can see all the galleries here.
