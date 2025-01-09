The Long Beach Unified School District is not canceling classes today, officials said in an announcement Thursday morning.

Many districts and campuses across Los Angeles County are closing schools because of poor air quality or other risks of dangers from the out-of-control wildfires including in Pasadena and Pacific Palisades. The LBUSD said it is monitoring conditions and it will “adjust outdoor activities for those with health concerns.”

Smoke wafting over large swaths of Long Beach is contributing to potentially unhealthy air quality. The city’s health department has warned against any vigorous outdoor activity in areas where there’s smoke or ash.

In those areas, people should stay indoors as much as possible and close windows, City Health Officer Dr. Anissa Davis said.

The school district said it is “monitoring air quality guidance in partnership with the LB Health Department. At this time, the recommendation is to monitor outdoor activities, particularly for individuals with health vulnerabilities.”

Children, those with respiratory conditions and those with heart disease are among those especially vulnerable.

You can check local air quality on the South Coast Air Quality Management District’s website, which, as of Thursday morning, showed large portions of Long Beach with unhealthy levels of pollutants.