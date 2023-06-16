Renaissance High School for the Arts held its commencement ceremony Thursday, where 118 graduates commemorated the end of their high school education.Here are some of our best photos of the festivities.Supporters of a graduate wave and cheer at Renaissance High School for the Arts’ class of 2023 commencement ceremony in Long Beach, Thursday, June 15, 2023. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.A family member holds up a sign in support of their graduate of Renaissance High School for the Arts’ class of 2023 commencement ceremony in Long Beach, Thursday, June 15, 2023. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.The National Anthem is sung by Reina Tobler and Blessel Cabellero during the Renaissance High School for the Arts’ class of 2023 commencement ceremony in Long Beach, Thursday, June 15, 2023. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.At Renaissance High School for the Arts, the principal’s message goes into song with the support of the school’s staff during the commencement ceremony in Long Beach, Thursday, June 15, 2023. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.At Renaissance High School for the Arts, the principal’s message goes into song with the support of the school’s staff during the commencement ceremony in Long Beach, Thursday, June 15, 2023. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.At Renaissance High School for the Arts, the principal’s message goes into song with the support of the school’s staff during the commencement ceremony in Long Beach, Thursday, June 15, 2023. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.Graduates perform during Renaissance High School for the Arts’ commencement ceremony in Long Beach, Thursday June 15, 2023. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.Kaitlin Kitchens sings in the senior tribute performance during the Renaissance High School for the Arts’ class of 2023 commencement ceremony in Long Beach, Thursday, June 15, 2023. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.Dancers take the stage as they perform during the senior tribute performance at the Renaissance High School for the Arts’ class of 2023 commencement ceremony in Long Beach, Thursday, June 15, 2023. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.King Caleb Chaney performs in the senior tribute performance during the Renaissance High School for the Arts’ class of 2023 commencement ceremony in Long Beach, Thursday, June 15, 2023. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.King Caleb Chaney performs in the senior tribute performance during the Renaissance High School for the Arts’ class of 2023 commencement ceremony in Long Beach, Thursday, June 15, 2023. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.Leilani Davis is the “GOAT” as she holds her graduation cap next to Principal Michael Navia during the Renaissance High School for the Arts’ class of 2023 commencement ceremony in Long Beach, Thursday, June 15, 2023. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.The tongue comes out as Beau Esparza takes a photo with Principal Michael Navia during the Renaissance High School for the Arts’ class of 2023 commencement ceremony in Long Beach, Thursday, June 15, 2023. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.Alexis Murphy celebrates after receiving her diploma during the Renaissance High School for the Arts’ class of 2023 commencement ceremony in Long Beach, Thursday, June 15, 2023. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.Matthew Taylor shows his medals as he celebrates after receiving his diploma during the Renaissance High School for the Arts’ class of 2023 commencement ceremony in Long Beach, Thursday, June 15, 2023. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova. Members of the Renaissance High School for the Arts’ class of 2023 hold their diplomas up high during the commencement ceremony in Long Beach, Thursday, June 15, 2023. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.Dae Theus adjusts her graduation cap before the Renaissance High School for the Arts’ class of 2023 commencement ceremony in Long Beach, Thursday, June 15, 2023. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.Diana Reyes waits patiently in line before the Renaissance High School for the Arts’ class of 2023 commencement ceremony in Long Beach, Thursday, June 15, 2023. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.LBUSD Superintendent Jill Baker chats with Diana Reyes before the Renaissance High School for the Arts’ class of 2023 commencement ceremony in Long Beach, Thursday, June 15, 2023. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.King Caleb Chaney and Principal Michael Navia practice a celebration move before the Renaissance High School for the Arts’ class of 2023 commencement ceremony in Long Beach, Thursday, June 15, 2023. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova. The Renaissance High School for the Arts’ class of 2023 commencement ceremony in Long Beach, Thursday, June 15, 2023. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.Dresden Bbabcock, left and Paloma Encarnacion share a kiss in celebration after the Renaissance High School for the Arts’ class of 2023 commencement ceremony in Long Beach, Thursday, June 15, 2023. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.