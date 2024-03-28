Editor’s note: This story has been updated with a new targeted launch time.

SpaceX is planning to launch a Falcon 9 rocket from the Vandenberg Space Force Base this evening, meaning much of the region could be treated to a light show.

The rocket is carrying 22 of the company’s Starlink internet satellites to be deployed into orbit.

SpaceX is targeting 8:32 p.m. for the launch, but there are, “backup opportunities available until 11:24 p.m.,” the company said.

Previous nighttime rocket launches from the Vandenberg base near Lompoc have been visible for hundreds of miles across Southern California.

You can follow SpaceX on Twitter to get live updates on the status of the launch. A webcast will start about five minutes prior to liftoff.