A mother is asking for help finding her 15-year-old daughter who went missing in Downey the day after Christmas, according to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.

Aleena Nicole Garcia was shopping with her mom and grandmother at the Stonewood Center mall in Downey on Dec. 26 when she received a phone call that left her visibly upset, the NCMEC said in a news release.

It’s unclear what the phone call was about, but that’s when the 15-year-old walked out of her family’s sight and may have left the mall, according to the NCMEC, who said she hasn’t been seen or heard from since.

Garcia’s mom, Laren Turner, told the NCMEC that her daughter going missing was “out of character for her” and she fears something may have happened to her.

“I need her home and to know that she is safe,” Turner said, according to the NCMEC. “I love her so much and will not stop looking until she is brought home to me.”

Garcia is 5 feet, 4 inches tall, 160 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the MCMEC at 800-843-5678 or the Downey Police Department at 562-861-0771.