Hundreds of kids and families got free boards, shoes, haircuts, skate gear or other resources Saturday at Lincoln Park in Downtown Long Beach.

The local nonprofit Dreamz Into Goals, also called DIG LIFE, organizes the annual giveaway with Councilmember Mary Zendajas and other community organizations with the goal of steering youth toward educational or career success and away from activities that could lead to violence.

Charlie Figueroa, left, gets a hug from Oba Totton, of Dreamz Into Goals, after she donated a skateboard to the Fourth annual Skate Turn Up and Shoe Giveaway at Lincoln Park in Long Beach, Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.

Abraham H., 5, checks out his new shoes at the fourth annual Skate Turn Up and Shoe Giveaway at Lincoln Park in Long Beach, Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.

The nonprofit had been collecting donations of skate gear and shoes throughout the month and on Saturday got to see the joy from students who received them.

Such generosity can help “disrupt the cycle of violence by partnering with community organizations to provide resources, pathways, and a fun environment that will improve the health, mental health, well-being, and economic mobility” of local youth, Zendajas said in a statement.

Emilio Gaefias, 12, gets a new board while attending the fourth annual Skate Turn Up and Shoe Giveaway at Lincoln Park in Long Beach, Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.

A woman looks at the books while at The Book Truck, just one of many vendors at the fourth annual Skate Turn Up and Shoe Giveaway at Lincoln Park in Long Beach, Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.