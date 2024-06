A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket was launched from Vandenberg Space Force Base on Sunday night.

The launch was at 8:47 p.m. — 40 minutes after sunset — meaning the rocket could be easily seen across Southern California, Arizona and Baja California.

The payload for this launch was 20 Starlink satellites that the rocket was carrying into low-Earth orbit.

SpaceX has been increasing the frequency of launches from Vandenberg. Sunday night’s launch was the second on that day alone.

The trail from a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket as seen from Fullerton, Sunday, June 23, 2024. Photo by Thomas R. Cordova.

