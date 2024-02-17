Vote-by-mail ballots have already been sent to Long Beach residents who are registered to vote, but there’s still time to register and even get a mail-in ballot before the election next month.

The deadline to register is Tuesday, Feb. 20, and mail ballots must be requested by Feb. 27. And even people who miss those dates can still cast a ballot — they can register at any vote center; it’s considered “conditional,” which means county election officials verify their registration information before counting that person’s ballot.

The California Secretary of State’s website allows people to register or check whether they’re already in the system (click here).

Contests in the March 5 primary include Long Beach City Council seats in districts 2, 4, 6 and 8 (don’t know your district? Check this map); as well as a Long Beach Unified school board seat; a local measure regarding hotel worker wages; a U.S. Senate seat and more.

Completed mail ballots can be placed in secure drop boxes around the county any time until 8 p.m. on Election Day, or handed to poll workers at vote centers (where people can also vote in person) starting Feb. 24. The Long Beach City Clerk has lists of local drop box and vote center locations and hours here.

Find all of the Post’s local election coverage, including candidate interviews and forums, at lbpost.com/elections.