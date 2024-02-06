Long Beach has closed its all of its recreational swimming areas after roughly five million gallons of sewage spilled out of Rancho Dominguez Monday morning.

The majority of the sewage was discharged into the Dominguez Channel, which connects to the Port of Long Beach, and Compton Creek, which leads to the Los Angeles River, according to city officials.

Support facts not fear News happens fast. In the midst of crime, disasters and other breaking news, the Long Beach Post has reporters and photographers who run to the scene to bring you reliable information. If you value this vital community resource, support it with a tax-deductible donation.

In addition to the spill reported in Rancho Dominguez, another 40,000 gallons of sewage were discharged from Commerce, which also connects to the LA River, according to city officials. The spill also comes as San Pedro closed Cabrillo Beach Monday after about one million gallons of sewage was discharged from an unspecified location.

It’s unclear what caused these spills, which are currently under investigation, but city officials said some possible factors include capacity issues due to heavy rains and sewer damage.

Long Beach already was under a rain advisory order issued by City Health Officer Dr. Anissa Davis on Feb. 1. The following day, Davis announced that the city’s beaches would close after nearly 50,000 gallons of sewage spilled into the local bay as a result of the rain.

On Monday afternoon, Davis again ordered all recreational swimming areas in the city to close temporarily as a result of the larger spill. City officials did not say when beaches would reopen.

Rain is expected to continue possibly through Wednesday. Meanwhile, the city’s water quality team will monitor the water in Long Beach’s bay areas and beaches until the results comply with state safety standards, officials said.

The city did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

For the updated status of the water quality, residents can call the water hotline at 562-570-4199 or visit longbeach.gov/beachwaterquality.