The Vincent Thomas Bridge, the main thoroughfare that connects San Pedro to Long Beach, will be completely closed for 16 months to complete a major renovation project as quickly as possible, Caltrans officials announced this week.

During that time, crews will replace the surface of the beloved but decaying 60-year-old span with a pre-cast deck. Crews will also renovate the medians and replace 26 seismic sensors with an upgraded system.

Construction should begin in late 2025 or early 2026, officials said.

Caltrans said a full closure is the fastest, safest and cheapest option, as determined by its final environmental review released Monday. Previous estimates found construction could have taken up to three years if crews kept the bridge partially open during the process.

“The department’s selection of the single-stage option allows for the shortest construction time, is the safest construction alternative, most cost-efficient alternative, and provides opportunities to improve construction schedule,” the release said.

Restoration is sorely needed for the 1,500-foot suspension bridge. Each day, more than 53,000 cars — including 4,600 heavy trucks — pass along the bridge that is a main artery for two of the nation’s busiest seaports.

A 2021 structural analysis of the bridge found it to be in “poor condition” with its deck “deteriorated due to concrete fatigue caused by heavy truck traffic.” Pieces of the bridge have since 2009 been held together by a concrete overlay.

The project will cost about $706 million, including construction and design. In its final environmental analysis, the most impact on traffic will come to San Pedro, Wilmington, Carson and Long Beach.

In their draft analysis released in April, Caltrans offered other timing options, such as a partial closure where one lane would remain open in either direction for specific stages of work, but this could have prolonged construction by an additional six months to three years.

Caltrans spokesperson Diana Jimenez said Tuesday that the department will hold a virtual Advisory Committee meeting on Dec. 4 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. to go over the project’s impacts.

“Additionally, we are in the process of forming a Traffic Management Plan Task Force to gather input on traffic management throughout the project, and we will confirm the date for that meeting soon,” Jimenez wrote.

The department also plans to host open-house forums and other in-person meetings in San Pedro and Wilmington starting next summer. It said it will resurface roadways when necessary on detoured paths. But concerns over congestion remain.

In a statement Monday, Supervisor Janice Hahn wrote that “without a good detour plan I worry about traffic being rerouted through the Wilmington community.”

“CalTrans needs to address that,” Hahn wrote.

At an Oct. 23 meeting, committee members said they expect detours to and from Terminal Island, worsening congestion on and around Harry Bridges Boulevard and Alameda Street.

Art Marroquin, a media specialist with the Port of Long Beach, said during the call that parts of either street are in “horrible condition,” lack adequate drainage, and need repairs before detours can be routed throughout.

“If that road is not done before this Vincent Bridge Project is done, that’s going to compel folks to go through the neighborhoods of Wilmington with their trucks and their traffic,” Marroquin said. “… This is too important to screw up and get wrong.”