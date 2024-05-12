Long Beach police say they’re investigating the killing of a 20-year-old woman who was shot to death while she was walking near Paramount Boulevard and 57th Street.

Officers rushed to the scene at around 10:07 p.m. Saturday after someone called police to report multiple gunshots and “a possible suspect vehicle fleeing the scene,” the Long Beach Police Department said in a news release.

Police said the woman had been shot in the upper body and lower body. She died at the scene, according to the LBPD. The department identified her as Brooklyn Mack, a 20-year-old Long Beach resident.

The circumstances around and motive for the killing are still under investigation, police said.

The scene of the crime was just around the corner from a parking lot where seven people were wounded a week earlier in what police said appears to be a gang-related shooting.

Police did not give any indication the two incidents are connected.

Authorities have not announced any arrest or released any suspect information in either crime.

Gun violence has been on the rise this year in Long Beach. Police responded to 114 shootings through the end of April compared to 105 in that time period last year.

Police asked anyone with information about Mack’s death to contact detectives Ethan Shear or Chasen Contreras at 562-570-7244.