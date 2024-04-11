A Huntington Beach man pleaded not guilty Wednesday to accusations he stabbed another man to death during a late-night fight on Second Street in Belmont Shore.

Brandon Van Nguyen, 29, of Huntington Beach is facing one count of murder in connection to the March 1 death of 20-year-old Long Beach resident Adrian Hernandez.

Adrian Hernandez, 20, was fatally stabbed during a fight at Dave’s Hot Chicken on March 3. Photo courtesy of GoFundMe.

Police have not said what sparked the fight, but video reviewed by the Long Beach Post shows that an argument broke around 1 a.m. between two groups of people at the Dave’s Hot Chicken restaurant at 5246 Second St. According to a witness, an employee deescalated the situation and one group sat down to eat before the other group returned and attacked, sparking a chaotic brawl that ended with Hernandez bleeding from the chest.

Support facts not fear News happens fast. In the midst of crime, disasters and other breaking news, the Long Beach Post has reporters and photographers who run to the scene to bring you reliable information. If you value this vital community resource, support it with a tax-deductible donation.

The crime happened exactly two weeks after another man was killed on Second Street, which is one of Long Beach’s most popular nightlife destinations.

The killings sparked concern from residents and prompted Dave’s Hot Chicken to reduce its hours — closing at midnight instead of 2 a.m.

Police stand in front of Dave’s Hot Chicken in Belmont Shore Tuesday, March 5, just days after a 20-year-old man was fatally stabbed during a brawl at the restaurant. Photo by Kat Schuster.

Nguyen was arrested at Los Angeles International Airport three days after the stabbing.

He faces one count of murder and an additional allegation that he used a weapon in the commission of the crime.

Nguyen remains behind bars and is being held without bail, according to court records.

City News Service and staff writer Jeremiah Dobruck contributed to this report.